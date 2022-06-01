Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike [Image 5 of 6]

    Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    An Ohio Army National Soldier assists with patient transportation at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. More than 2,000 Ohio National Guard members were deployed between Dec. 22, 2021, and Feb. 22, 2022, to 18 COVID testing centers and 62 hospitals across the state as part of clinical and general support teams. (Photo courtesy of OSU Wexner Medical Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 00:26
    Photo ID: 7236227
    VIRIN: 220106-Z-A3541-1484
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    hospitals
    National Guard
    hospital support
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

