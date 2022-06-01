Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike

An Ohio Army National Soldier assists with patient transportation at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. More than 2,000 Ohio National Guard members were deployed between Dec. 22, 2021, and Feb. 22, 2022, to 18 COVID testing centers and 62 hospitals across the state as part of clinical and general support teams. (Photo courtesy of OSU Wexner Medical Center)
