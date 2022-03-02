Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike

An Ohio National Guard member administers a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. More than 2,000 Ohio National Guard members were deployed between Dec. 22, 2021, and Feb. 22, 2022, to 18 COVID testing centers and 62 hospitals across the state as part of clinical and general support teams. (Photo courtesy of Adena Regional Medical Center)

