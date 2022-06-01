Ohio National Guard Spc. Donny Bradburn, an Army health care specialist, assists in the emergency department Jan. 6, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the statewide hospital staffing strain caused by an increase in people needing medical treatment for COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of OSU Wexner Medical Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 00:26 Photo ID: 7236224 VIRIN: 220106-Z-A3541-1340 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.28 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.