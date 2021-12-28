Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike [Image 1 of 6]

    Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard members provide support to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Dec. 28, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic main campus in Cleveland. Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the statewide hospital staffing strain caused by an increase in people needing medical treatment for COVID-19. (Photo by Shawn Green, Cleveland Clinic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 00:26
    Photo ID: 7236223
    VIRIN: 211228-Z-A3541-1233
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 742.55 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    hospitals
    National Guard
    hospital support
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

