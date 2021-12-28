Ohio National Guard members provide support to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Dec. 28, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic main campus in Cleveland. Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the statewide hospital staffing strain caused by an increase in people needing medical treatment for COVID-19. (Photo by Shawn Green, Cleveland Clinic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 00:26 Photo ID: 7236223 VIRIN: 211228-Z-A3541-1233 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 742.55 KB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Support of Ohio National Guard, State Defense Force members proved critical to hospitals during recent COVID-19 spike [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.