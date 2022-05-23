U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Dalton Burk with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion fires at his target during a table one live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 23, 2022. Recruits shot a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 19:21
|Photo ID:
|7234907
|VIRIN:
|220523-M-HX572-1047
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.83 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Table 1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
