    Lima Company Table 1 [Image 2 of 6]

    Lima Company Table 1

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Ammunition is staged and left ready to issue to the recruits to begin firing during a table one live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 23, 2022. Recruits shot a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:21
    Photo ID: 7234902
    VIRIN: 220523-M-HX572-1019
    Resolution: 5713x3809
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Table 1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

