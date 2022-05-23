Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Table 1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Lima Company Table 1

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Daquan Brown with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion fires at his target during a table one live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 23, 2022. Recruits shot a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:20
    Photo ID: 7234910
    VIRIN: 220523-M-HX572-1065
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.01 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Table 1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT