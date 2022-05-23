Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Table 1 [Image 4 of 6]

    Lima Company Table 1

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion plots his shots during a table one live fire exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 23, 2022. Recruits shot a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:21
    Photo ID: 7234904
    VIRIN: 220523-M-HX572-1042
    Resolution: 4313x2875
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Table 1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1
    Lima Company Table 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT