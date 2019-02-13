2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 14, 2022. Their mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
Date Taken:
|02.13.2019
Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:26
Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
