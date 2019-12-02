Attendees at the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show watch as an F-22 Raptor soars above Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 15, 2022. This was Ellsworth’s first airshow since 2015 and hosted over 60,000 guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2019 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:26 Photo ID: 7230892 VIRIN: 220514-F-GF466-001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.06 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.