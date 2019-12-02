Attendees at the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show watch as an F-22 Raptor soars above Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 15, 2022. This was Ellsworth’s first airshow since 2015 and hosted over 60,000 guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:26
|Photo ID:
|7230892
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-GF466-001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
