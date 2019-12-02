The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 14, 2022. Their mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2019 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:26 Photo ID: 7230885 VIRIN: 220514-F-GF466-006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.08 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.