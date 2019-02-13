Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 8]

    2022 Ellsworth Air &amp; Space Show

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brady Vaira salutes during the national anthem as the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos land at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., May 15, 2022. The parachute team demonstration opened the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2019
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:26
    Photo ID: 7230891
    VIRIN: 220515-F-GF466-003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

