    CFSCC Spotlight: 55th Combat Training Squadron ensures space operations center readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    CFSCC Spotlight: 55th Combat Training Squadron ensures space operations center readiness

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Instructors and staff assigned to the 55th Combat Training Squadron stand with their squadron emblem in front of their training facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022. The 55th CTS is divided into five flights that train and exercise all divisions and functions of Space Delta 5 and the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC). Additionally, the 55th CTS coordinates operator inputs for the integration of new systems capabilities as they pertain to theater and national mission capabilities, and leads exercise execution coordination and tactics, techniques and procedure creation and coordination on behalf of the Space Delta 5 commander and CSpOC director. Pictured here (L to R) from the 55th CTS include: Tech. Sgt. Luis Salcedo, training flight chief; First Lt. Kylie Kester, operations section chief; Maj. Ryan J. Pennington, Space Delta 5 standardization and evaluation chief; Capt. Mark Dizon, training flight commander; First Lt. Anthony Young, staff instructor; Maj. Elizabeth Drobina, senior instructor; and Staff Sgt. Ashley Arrant, operations non-commissioned officer in charge.

