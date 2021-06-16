Lt. Col. Krista St. Romain (center), former 614th Combat Training Squadron (CTS) commander, stands as the squadron’s guidon is furled during a change of command and re-designation ceremony on Jun. 16, 2021. That same day, Lt. Col. Forrest Poole assumed command of the newly-named 55th CTS, which is responsible for training and exercising all divisions and functions of Space Delta 5 and the Combined Space Operations Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Jocelyn LaBranche)
CFSCC Spotlight: 55th Combat Training Squadron ensures space operations center readiness
