    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Krista St. Romain (center), former 614th Combat Training Squadron (CTS) commander, stands as the squadron’s guidon is furled during a change of command and re-designation ceremony on Jun. 16, 2021. That same day, Lt. Col. Forrest Poole assumed command of the newly-named 55th CTS, which is responsible for training and exercising all divisions and functions of Space Delta 5 and the Combined Space Operations Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Jocelyn LaBranche)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7230905
    VIRIN: 210616-F-XX999-1001
    Resolution: 1429x954
    Size: 319.9 KB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFSCC Spotlight: 55th Combat Training Squadron ensures space operations center readiness [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSpOC
    CFSCC
    Delta 5
    55 CTS
    55th CTS

