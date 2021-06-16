CFSCC Spotlight: 55th Combat Training Squadron ensures space operations center readiness

First Lt. Kylie Kester, 55th Combat Training Squadron operations section chief, instructs the Theater Watch Officer Course at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022. Some of the topics covered by the two-month course includes command and control, sensor management and missile warning, helping to ensure peak readiness of the Combined Space Operations Center. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)
