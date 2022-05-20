Senior Airman Richard Stephens, 366th Fighter Wing Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeyman, stands watch as a Security Forces augmentee while on patrol during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2022. Raging Gunfighter allows Airmen the opportunity to understand and experience a wider range of non-core job skills so that future teams are able to operate in a smaller and lighter footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 16:56
|Photo ID:
|7229454
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-HA049-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
