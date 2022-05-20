Senior Airman Richard Stephens, 366th Fighter Wing Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance journeyman, stands watch as a Security Forces augmentee while on patrol during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2022. Raging Gunfighter allows Airmen the opportunity to understand and experience a wider range of non-core job skills so that future teams are able to operate in a smaller and lighter footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

