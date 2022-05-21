Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialists from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, inspect and discard a simulated improvised explosive device during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2022. Raging Gunfighter is an exercise designed to simulate operating Lead Wing concepts from an austere environment and prepare the 366th Fighter Wing for potential future operations in accordance with the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

