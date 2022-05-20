Airmen from 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare to forward deploy in support of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2022. Raging Gunfighter is an exercise taking place across Utah showcasing Agile Combat Employment concepts and requiring units to deploy as Air Expeditionary Wings to employ mission generation, command and control and base operating support elements from a main operating base while supporting a forward operating base, in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

