Technical Sergeant Shawn Thacker, 366th Security Forces Squadron Flight Sergeant, inspects vehicles for simulated unauthorized entities and potentially dangerous possessions during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2022. Raging Gunfighter showcases the Air Force’s ability to act decisively anywhere and anytime while highlighting its strategic competence against our potential near peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:56 Photo ID: 7229446 VIRIN: 220520-F-HA049-1005 Resolution: 5810x3873 Size: 3.78 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.