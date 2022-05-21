Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 2 of 10]

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sergeant Shawn Thacker, 366th Security Forces Squadron Flight Sergeant, inspects vehicles for simulated unauthorized entities and potentially dangerous possessions during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 20, 2022. Raging Gunfighter showcases the Air Force’s ability to act decisively anywhere and anytime while highlighting its strategic competence against our potential near peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

