Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB [Image 3 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Minnesota Air National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General and former commander for Task Force Holloman during Operation Allies Welcome, visits Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and talks about their successes during OAW at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2022. On August 29, 2021, President Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to lead and coordinate ongoing efforts across the federal government to support vulnerable Afghans as they safely resettle in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:45
    Photo ID: 7229436
    VIRIN: 220520-F-QH602-1016
    Resolution: 5565x3703
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB
    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB
    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB
    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB
    Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    general
    4th Fighter Wing
    OAW
    TF Holloman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT