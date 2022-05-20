Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB

Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Minnesota Air National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General Guard and former commander for Task Force Holloman during Operation Allies Welcome, and Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing pose for a photo while holding up a painting at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2022. From Aug. 31, 2021, to Jan. 26, 2022, Task Force Holloman provided temporary housing and support services for approximately 7,100 Afghan guests after the evacuation of Afghanistan took place in early August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

