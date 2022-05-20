Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB

Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Minnesota Air National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General and former commander for Task Force Holloman during Operation Allies Welcome, visits Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and talks about their successes during OAW at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2022. On August 29, 2021, President Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to lead and coordinate ongoing efforts across the federal government to support vulnerable Afghans as they safely resettle in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

