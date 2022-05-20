Brig. Gen. Gabrielli visits SJAFB

Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Minnesota Air National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General and former commander for Task Force Holloman during Operation Allies Welcome, visits Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing who deployed in support of OAW and talks about their successes during the operation at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20, 2022. 4th FW Airmen deployed to Holloman AFB, New Mexico in support of OAW to resettle Afghan nationals after the evacuation of Afghanistan took place in early August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

