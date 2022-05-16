A contracted safety coordinator inspects pre-construction performed for the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7227926
|VIRIN:
|220516-A-BD610-1014
|Resolution:
|7741x5161
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2 [Image 5 of 5], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT