USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2

Thanks to careful transportation, two trees continue to grow a few meters away from their previous location to allow for the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|05.16.2022
|05.23.2022 07:48
|7227927
|220516-A-BD610-1020
|8256x5504
|9.78 MB
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|3
|2
