    USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2 [Image 1 of 5]

    USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A road roller stands at the ready in the construction area, to compact the new access road for the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2 [Image 5 of 5], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

