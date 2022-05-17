USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2

Close up view as a road roller compacts the gravel in order to create a sturdy foundation for the new access road of the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 27, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022
Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE