Close up view as a road roller compacts the gravel in order to create a sturdy foundation for the new access road of the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 27, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 07:48
|Photo ID:
|7227928
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-BD610-4004
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Upgrades - Week 2 [Image 5 of 5], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT