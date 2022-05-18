CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Spc. Drew Warnick, left, and Staff Sgt. Kenneth (KC) Roberts, both military police officers with the 438th Military Police Company, Kentucky National Guard, ruck march towards the first turnaround point during a 10-kilometer foot march at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Hunter, 438th Military Police Company)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 04:46 Photo ID: 7227819 VIRIN: 220518-Z-XX000-1001 Resolution: 1074x1600 Size: 144.25 KB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Hometown: RICHMOND, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR MPs recognize National Police Week with 10k ruck march [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.