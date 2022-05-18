Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR MPs recognize National Police Week with 10k ruck march [Image 1 of 3]

    KFOR MPs recognize National Police Week with 10k ruck march

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.18.2022

    KFOR Regional Command East

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Spc. Drew Warnick, left, and Staff Sgt. Kenneth (KC) Roberts, both military police officers with the 438th Military Police Company, Kentucky National Guard, ruck march towards the first turnaround point during a 10-kilometer foot march at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Hunter, 438th Military Police Company)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 04:46
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Hometown: RICHMOND, KY, US
    NATO
    KFOR
    MilitaryPolice
    21stTSC
    StrongerTogether
    PoliceWeek

