CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Spc. Drew Warnick, left, and Staff Sgt. Kenneth (KC) Roberts, both military police officers with the 438th Military Police Company, Kentucky National Guard, ruck march towards the first turnaround point during a 10-kilometer foot march at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Hunter, 438th Military Police Company)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 04:46
|Photo ID:
|7227819
|VIRIN:
|220518-Z-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|1074x1600
|Size:
|144.25 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Hometown:
|RICHMOND, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
KFOR MPs recognize National Police Week with 10k ruck march
