KFOR MPs recognize National Police Week with 10k ruck march

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Pfc. Kyle Johnson, left, a military working dog handler with the 100th Military Police Detachment (MWD), Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th MP Brigade, and Sgt. Logan Coursey, an MP with the 438th MP Company, Kentucky National Guard, ruck march to the first turnaround point during a 10-kilometer foot march at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Hunter, 438th Military Police Company)

