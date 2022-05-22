KFOR MPs recognize National Police Week with 10k ruck march

Courtesy Photo | CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – International military police officers and military working...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – International military police officers and military working dog handlers from Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East stand together after participating in a 10-kilometer ruck march at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brianna Hunter, 438th Military Police Company) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – Military police with Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East recognized National Police Week with a 10-kilometer ruck march around Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, May 18, 2022.



National Police Week, observed this year from May 15-21, pays tribute to peace officers who died or have been disabled in the line of duty.



MPs from the 438th MP Company, Kentucky Army National Guard, and military working dog handlers from the 100th MP Detachment (MWD), Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th MP Brigade, participated in the 10 km ruck march. Joining them were MPs and an MWD handler from the Austrian Armed Forces.



Staff Sgt. Kenneth (KC) Roberts serves as a police officer in his civilian duties and as the operations non-commissioned officer for the military police officers on Camp Bondsteel. Roberts said police week memorializes those that we consider heroes.



“Just making sure that people know that their sacrifice isn’t forgotten and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” Roberts said. “And how appreciative we are of everybody that does the work that not a lot of people get to see, do, know a lot about, anything like that.”



Roberts, a native of Richmond, Kentucky, added police week not only honors those who have passed, but it also builds camaraderie.



“It’s a way to bring everyone together for a good reason,” Roberts said. “Like I said, honoring those people. It’s also a good way to network and build relationships with other departments you necessarily wouldn’t be in touch with, stuff like that.”



Pfc. Kyle Johnson, an MWD handler originally from Victorville, California, was another MP who participated in the ruck. He said while his body hurt during the ruck, he’s glad he had the opportunity to participate. He dedicated his participation to his father.



“I would like to honor my father, who is currently a highway patrol sergeant,” Johnson said. “He’s made countless sacrifices for his family and everyone he works around. I really hope I can follow in his footsteps one day.”



Throughout the week, RC-East MPs continued to observe National Police Week with activities ranging from hosting a barbeque to having t-shirts made honoring fallen police.



The Murray, Kentucky-based 438th MP Co. is currently deployed to Kosovo to provide personnel and property protection on Camp Bondsteel while enforcing military laws and regulations.