220517-N-N3764-1006

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 17, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter casts off the tug line during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 10:36 Photo ID: 7226885 VIRIN: 220517-N-N3764-1006 Resolution: 2100x1401 Size: 424.86 KB Location: PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Prepares to Depart from Ponce [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.