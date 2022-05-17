USS Billings Prepares to Depart from Ponce

220517-N-N3764-1005

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 17, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Currie and Operations Specialist 1st Class Earl White handle the tug line during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

