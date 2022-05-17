USS Billings Prepares to Depart from Ponce

220517-N-N3764-1003

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 17, 2022) – Lt. j.g. Britanni Bible conducts a time check over the 1MC general announcing system during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), prior to getting underway from Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

