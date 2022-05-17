Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Prepares to Depart from Ponce [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Billings Prepares to Depart from Ponce

    PUERTO RICO

    05.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220517-N-N3764-1001
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 17, 2022) – Chief Quartermaster Isac Awini makes updates to the Voyage Management System (VMS) charts prior to getting underway from Ponce, Puerto Rico aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), May 17, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 10:35
    VIRIN: 220517-N-N3764-1001
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Puerto Rico
    Departure
    Ponce
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

