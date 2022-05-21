DULUTH, Minnesota (May 21, 2021) – Cmdr. Alfonza White, commanding officer of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, salutes Capt. David Miller, Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2, during the commissioning ceremony of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in Duluth, Minnesota. LCS 21 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard /Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 17:10
|Photo ID:
|7226526
|VIRIN:
|220521-N-HV059-0009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT