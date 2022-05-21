Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    DULUTH, Minnesota (May 21, 2021) – USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) ship's sponsor and former Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy Jodi Greene gives remarks during the ship's commissioning ceremony in Duluth, Minnesota. LCS 21 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard /Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 17:10
    Photo ID: 7226523
    VIRIN: 220521-N-HV059-0006
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sonja Wickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

