USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions

DULUTH, Minnesota (May 21, 2021) – USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) ship's sponsor and former Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy Jodi Greene gives remarks during the ship's commissioning ceremony in Duluth, Minnesota. LCS 21 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard /Released)

