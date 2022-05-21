Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    DULUTH, Minnesota (May 21, 2021) – Lt. Nikki Rom sings the National Anthem during the commissioning ceremony of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in Duluth, Minnesota. LCS 21 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard /Released)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 17:10
    Photo ID: 7226518
    VIRIN: 220521-N-HV059-0002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions

