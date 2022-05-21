USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Commissions

DULUTH, Minnesota (May 21, 2021) – Lt. Nikki Rom sings the National Anthem during the commissioning ceremony of USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) in Duluth, Minnesota. LCS 21 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Minneapolis-Saint Paul. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard /Released)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Location: DULUTH, MN, US