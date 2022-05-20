Crew Bids Farewell to USS Oklahoma City during Inactivation Ceremony

220520-N-GD259-1335
NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BREMERTON, Wash. (May 20, 2022) Rear Adm. Robert Gaucher, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks during an inactivation ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility onboard Naval Station Kitsap – Bremerton May 20, 2022. Commissioned July 9, 1988, Oklahoma City is the second Navy vessel to be named after Oklahoma City. (U.S. Navy photo by Wendy Hallmark)
