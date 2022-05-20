220520-N-GD259-1036



NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BREMERTON, Wash. (May 20, 2022) Kevin Reardon, the first commanding officer of the Los Angeles-Class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), passes through sideboys at an inactivation ceremony for the boat at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility onboard Naval Station Kitsap – Bremerton May 20, 2022. Commissioned July 9, 1988, Oklahoma City is the second Navy vessel to be named after Oklahoma City. (U.S. Navy photo by Wendy Hallmark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 This work, Crew Bids Farewell to USS Oklahoma City during Inactivation Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Brian Reynolds