    Crew Bids Farewell to USS Oklahoma City during Inactivation Ceremony [Image 4 of 14]

    Crew Bids Farewell to USS Oklahoma City during Inactivation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    220520-N-ED185-1097

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BREMERTON, Wash. (May 20, 2022) Oklahoma City Councilman Mark Stoneipher speaks during an inactivation ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility onboard Naval Station Kitsap – Bremerton May 20, 2022. Commissioned July 9, 1988, Oklahoma City is the second Navy vessel to be named after Oklahoma City. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

    USS Oklahoma City
    CSG9

