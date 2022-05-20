Crew Bids Farewell to USS Oklahoma City during Inactivation Ceremony

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds, Submarine Group 9 Public Affairs



NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BREMERTON, Wash. (May 20, 2021) The crew of the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) held an inactivation ceremony May 20, 2021 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS-IMF) in Bremerton, Washington.



BCrews past and present, along with supporters, were on hand to bid the boat one final farewell. The submarine is scheduled to be officially decommissioned at PSNS-IMF in the future.



“This crew is dedicated, competent, resilient and the nation is extremely fortunate to have them,” Welch said. “These men are troopers and warriors - every last one of them. It continues to be a tremendous honor to serve and lead them.”



James G. Foggo, retired U.S. Navy Admiral and former commanding officer of Oklahoma City, served as the keynote speaker during the ceremony. Rear Adm. Robrert Gaucher, commander, Submarine Group 9, Kevin Reardon, the first commanding officer of Oklahoma city, and Oklahoma City Councilman Mark Stonecipher also provided remarks.



“For all who served [aboard] the boat, she was a good mother to all of us,” Fogg said. “She took us to sea and returned us to homeport intact with all of our fingers and toes and ready for the next underway.”



The ceremony ended with the lowering of the national ensign and a securing of the watch.



“Certainly a bittersweet moment awaits, for this ship that has been such a big part of my life - of many of our lives - will cease to be,” said Welch. “But her legacy will live on through the continued service of those who served together on her.”



During the inactivation process PSNS-IMF will defuel the submarine and retain the hull in safe storage until the boat is officially decommissioned. The crew will be reassigned to another ship or command.





Oklahoma City returned from its final deployment Aug. 20, 2021, after deploying to the Indo-Asia Pacific region in support of operations vital to national security.



Commissioned July 9, 1988, Oklahoma City is the second Navy vessel to be named after Oklahoma City. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Oklahoma City has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Oklahoma City is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

