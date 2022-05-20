President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

U.S. service members place chocks on Air Force One at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. President Joe Biden arrived on the aircraft as part of a scheduled three-day visit to the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR