President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

United States President Joe Biden greets Republic of Korea and 51st Fighter Wing leadership at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 20, 2022. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR