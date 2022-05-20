President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

United States President Joe Biden interacts with Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, alongside leaders from the Republic of Korea at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 20, 2022. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

