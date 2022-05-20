Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip [Image 9 of 10]

    President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    United States President Joe Biden interacts with Col. Joshua Wood, 51st Fighter Wing commander, alongside leaders from the Republic of Korea at Osan Air Base, ROK, May 20, 2022. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7226093
    VIRIN: 220520-F-NX702-1014
    Resolution: 5322x3575
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

