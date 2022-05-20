Airmen honor fallen Port Dawgs during memorial run

An Airman assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron participates in a memorial run honoring fallen “Port Dawgs” at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is a tradition dating back to 2013 to honor U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Curtis Eccelston who was killed while stationed at Kadena Air Base in 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

