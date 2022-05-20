Airmen honor fallen Port Dawgs during memorial run

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. James Whitfield, a chaplain with the 6th Air Refueling Wing, conducts an invocation prior to the Port Dawg Memorial Run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. The annual memorial run honors fallen aerial transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

