Airmen honor fallen Port Dawgs during memorial run

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael Rosado, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal agent, fastens a device to a unit flag before the Port Dawg Memorial Run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. The annual memorial run honors fallen aerial transportation specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
