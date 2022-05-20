Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen honor fallen Port Dawgs during memorial run [Image 2 of 5]

    Airmen honor fallen Port Dawgs during memorial run

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron participates in a memorial run honoring fallen “Port Dawgs” at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2022. The Port Dawg Memorial Run is a tradition dating back to 2013 to honor U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Curtis Eccelston who was killed while stationed at Kadena Air Base in 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Memorial Run
    Port Dawgs
    Air Force

