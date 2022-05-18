Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony

220518-N-KN989-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 18, 2022) Capt. Vince Tionquiao, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station (NCTAMS) Pacific, provides closing remarks during the NMCRS award ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel, May 18, 2022. The NMCRS provides financial relief to active duty and retired Marines and Sailors as well as their eligible surviving family members through interest-free loans and grants. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US